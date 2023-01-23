Ivorian striker Haller makes playing comeback three months after cancer surgery
Ivory Coast international Sebastien Haller made his competitive return after testicular cancer in Borussia Dortmund's pulsating 4-3 Bundesliga victory over Augsburg on Sunday.
The 28-year-old forward was diagnosed with cancer shortly after moving from Ajax in July 2022, and his appearance as a substitute, replacing striker Youssoufa Moukoko, was his debut for Dortmund.
The former West Ham player, who was born in France in Ris-Orangis, underwent chemotherapy and surgery after a malignant tumour was discovered and required further surgery in November 2022.
His introduction in the 62nd-minute, with the game in the balance at 2-2, was met with a loud chorus of cheers at Signal Iduna Park.
English teenagers Jude Bellingham and Jamie Bynoe-Gittens scored in the victory which sees Dortmund move up one place into sixth in the Bundesliga, seven points behind leaders Bayern Munich.