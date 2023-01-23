Last updated on .From the section Sport Africa

Troost-Ekong will return to football in Italy - having signed for Watford from Udinese

Nigeria defender William Troost-Ekong has confirmed he will leave Watford after three seasons with the Hornets to play for Serie A side Salernitana.

Troost-Ekong joined Watford from Udinese in September 2020 and made 70 appearances for them.

The Super Eagles vice-captain announced the news on Instagram, where he thanked the Pozzo family, who own both Watford and Udinese.

He will join Salernitana - who are currently 17th in the 20-team Serie A - initially on loan, with a view to a permanent move.

"The moment has come for me to move on... after three special seasons shared with everyone involved," he wrote in his post.

He thanked "everyone at the restaurant, security workers, volunteers at the stadium to the medical & office staff" as well as the coaches and team-mates, together with "the Pozzo family for believing in me."

He said Watford had given him "a chance to achieve my boyhood dream of playing in the Premier League."