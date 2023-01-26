'I left it all on the pitch' - Injera

Injera (left) says he is now looking forward to spending more time with his family

Kenya rugby sevens all-time top try scorer Collins Injera dedicated his whole life to playing rugby - becoming the greatest player Kenya has ever produced. It is no wonder he confesses to finding it difficult to sum up his 17 years turning up for the national team and leading it to unprecedented heights.

"It has been 23 years playing rugby, since I interacted with the sport in high school," says Injera, who announced his retirement on Wednesday.

"It has been my source of livelihood for 17 years. Rugby is all I know."

The 36-year-old opened the doors to his home to BBC Sport Africa just a few hours after announcing his retirement from international rugby on his twitter page.

He sits on one corner of his living room facing a well-decorated trophy and medal cabinet, evidence of his tremendous success.

He takes a deep breath, and then quickly lets out the thoughts on retiring - thoughts that have been weighing him down for a long time.

"There are games that got to me personally because I knew we had a chance to say something good; there are days you become emotional and find yourself with teary eyes in the shower," he says.

"I have been jotting down my retirement statement and trashing it for close to one year. Sometimes I wrote it on my phone then I deleted it - I just kept playing it my head over and over thinking of what to really say, who do I thank? And to be honest it only came together about two weeks ago."

Injera's words offer a real insight into what is going on in the head of an elite athlete contemplating the end of their playing days.

"I knew it was time once I started waking up and asking myself questions about training. Is it really worth it? Do I really want to go and run around?"

He describes the decision to finally walk away as "hard, complicated and emotional."

Rugby dreams

Injera says playing at the Olympics was the pinnacle of athletic achievement

Injera's rugby journey started at Mumi Vigiha high school in the Western region of Kenya, where his big brother Humphrey Khayange, himself a former sevens international, was starring in the school team.

As a son to a professor, education was the priority, and his rugby dreams were not always defined.

In fact it was only after his first tournament with the national team in 2006 that he dared to dream big.

"I initially played rugby just for fun," he recalls.

"But it all changed when I took part in the Dubai leg of the IRB series in 2006, where I scored eight tries and got my first international interview. The reporter asked me what my dreams were and I told him I wanted to become the top try scorer in the world. He looked me in the eye and laughed at me."

But what seemed an impossible dream coming from a young semi-professional player became a fact. It took a further 222 tries, but Injera did in the end equal Santiago Cora’s record that stood of 230 tries at that time.

“Of course, I was just talking," Injera says of that interview.

"But then again, when I continued playing, the dream started being a reality. And the more I played, the more tangible it started to be.

"Eventually I set becoming world’s top try scorer as a goal, and I went for it.”

A decade later Injera surpassed the record as Kenya played France in a group match at the 2016 London leg of the IRB series.

He scored his 231st try at the Twickenham stadium, the same pitch he had scored his 200th try a year earlier. It was a moment he describes as when "what seemed like a wild dream in the beginning became a reality."

"That moment I broke the record will forever remain special.”

Only one other player, England’s Dan Norton with 358, has scored more tries than Injera, whose final tally is 279 tries from 424 matches played.

But this record-breaking is only one of many career highlights for a player who took part in four rugby sevens world cups, bowing out at the semi-final stage twice.

“Wining Singapore 7s - the first ever trophy for Kenya - and winning a leg in the HSBC series is a big deal," Injera says.

"We'd been to a couple of finals, but this time we got into the Final, with big nation, Fiji. And to beat Fiji by that margin [30-7] was such a big thing. And I think for me that will always stand out.

“I remember like it was yesterday, to be honest. I know it's six years ago, but the memories are still fresh."

Injera says he walks away from the sport proud, and full of beautiful memories - including those made off the pitch.

“I was lucky to represent Kenya at two Olympic games," he says.

"It's such an amazing spectacle. Again, it's every athletes dream to be at the Olympics, because I personally I consider it the pinnacle of all sports. It's where you can go and meet all these top athletes from different nations.”

In his retirement statement, Injera singled out family as one of his biggest career pillars.

He keeps glancing at one family photo that is the centrepiece of the living room’s main wall,

“The thing with professional sports becomes a lot of sacrifices that you must make," he says.

"I missed the birth of my first child, because I had travel for rugby. It really got me in bad books with my wife. I think one thing I had to learn very quickly was prioritising.”

He made sure he returned home mid tour for the birth of his second son in 2015. And he says family is one of the reasons he is now looking forward to his retirement phase.

“At the end of the day family is the the people you go back to," he explains.

"And for me, that has been a big, big factor in my career, because I know I'm doing it for them. And they they've always supported me and I understand the sacrifices that they've had to make.

“So my next phase will be family-centered, I am not 100% sure what it looks like in terms of rugby, but it will only be fair for me to share what I have learnt from all these years.

“I think I would love to be remembered as the guy who gave out his best every time he stepped onto the field because that's what I've always done, regardless of any off-the-pitch issues.

“I never held anything back anytime I got into the four lines.”