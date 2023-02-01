Last updated on .From the section Sport Africa

Sulemana has scored once and provided two assists for Rennes this season

Transfer deadline day in England included a number of African imports with Southampton's hopes of staying in the Premier League resting largely on the form of two players from the continent.

The Saints, who are bottom of the table but two points from safety, have signed Ghana winger Kamaldeen Sulemana for a club-record fee of 22m dollars from French-side Rennes.

The four-and-a-half-year deal for the 20-year-old left winger, who has won 15 caps for the Black Stars, could rise to 24.6m dollars.

Sulemana made three appearances at the World Cup in Qatar and was recorded running at 35.7kph (22.2mph) during the tournament, the quickest speed of any player.

Born in Techiman, in the east of Ghana, Sulemana attended the Right to Dream Academy before moving to Denmark to join Nordsjaelland in 2021. From there he joined Rennes and has played 20 times for the French club this season, scoring once and providing two assists.

Southampton have also signed Nigerian Paul Onuachu, 28, from Genk where the striker was the leading scorer in the Belgian top-flight with 17 goals in 22 appearances.

The 6ft 7in forward, has joined the Saints on a three-and-a-half-year contract.

Onuachu, who was also linked with a move to Everton, has made 16 appearances for the Super Eagles, scoring three times.

Premier League basement battles

Bournemouth, another club battling relegation, have enlisted the services of Ivory Coast midfielder Hamed Traore.

The 22-year-old midfielder, who has four international caps for the Elephants, has joined from Sassuolo on an initial loan which will become a five-year deal in the summer for a fee in the region of 20m dollars.

Traore, who is the brother of Manchester United sensation Amad Diallo, has played 11 times for the Serie A side this season.

The Cherries have already signed Ghana forward Antoine Semenyo for 10m dollars and Burkina Faso winger Dango Ouattara for around 20m dollars.

Commenting on the move for Traore, Bournemouth chief executive Neill Blake said: "Hamed is an exciting prospect and we are delighted to have secured his services.

"He is young, ambitious and one of the hottest talents from Serie A. He fits the profile of the type of player we are looking to recruit and will significantly add to our creative resources.

"After Bill Foley had completed his takeover of the club last month, he said he would be investing in the squad and has certainly done so."

Leicester City have completed the signing of Ghanaian forward Nathan Opoku from Syracuse University in the United States for an undisclosed fee.

The 21-year-old has made the switch after a strong spell in the American college system but will join City's Belgian sister club OH Leuven on loan for the rest of the season.

The Foxes are keen for Opoku to adapt to the demands of European football before considering him for first-team action.

Opoku has represented Ghana at youth level and, with 11 goals and eight assists for the US club, is viewed as one for the future.

One player who moved between English clubs was Senegal winger Ismaila Sarr in switching to second-bottom Everton on loan from Championship side Watford. It is understood the offer included an obligation to buy the 24-year-old.

Watford, who are pushing for promotion to the English top-flight, were only prepared to release Sarr, whose contract expires in 2024, if the offer was substantial.

Sarr has made 52 appearances for the Lions of Teranga and has scored 11 goals.