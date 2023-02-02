Last updated on .From the section Sport Africa

Yelemzerf Yehualaw of Ethiopia is the London marathon defending champion and also the World 10km record holder

Defending London marathon champion Yelemzerf Yehualaw of Ethiopia will lead a stellar cast of female elite runners at this year's race, which includes Kenyans Brigid Kosgei, the world record holder, and Olympic champion Peres Chepchirchir.

Fellow Ethiopian Almaz Ayana, who made history by running the fastest ever marathon debut (2:17:20) at the Amsterdam marathon last October, has also been added to the field.

So too has another Ethiopian Genzebe Dibaba, who is also running in just her second marathon. The 1500m World record holder finished 2nd in Amsterdam behind Ayana.

Fast times will inevitably be at the centre of the event described by the organizers as the "greatest-ever field assembled for Elite Women's race".

Ten women have run under 2:19 while five others have run under 2:18.

Two of the fastest marathon runners in the world will go up against each other with Bridgid Kosgei the fastest in the field with a personal best time of 2:14:04 (WR) while Ethiopia's Tigist Tufa will be competing after clocking the third fastest time in history 2:15:37 when clinching the Berlin marathon last year.

Meanwhile reigning 5000m and 1000m Olympic Champion Sifan Hassan will make her marathon debut during the Sunday 23 April race.

Elite African athletes at 2023 London Marathon:

Brigid Kosgei KEN (2:14:04 WR)

Tigist Assefa ETH (2:15:37)

Almaz Ayana. ETH (2:17:20)

Yalemzerf Yehualaw ETH (2:17:23)

Genzebe Dibaba ETH (2:18:08)

Asefa Kebede ETH (2:18:05)

Judith Jeptum Korir KEN (2:18:20)

Alemu Megertu ETH (2:18:32)

Girmawit Gebrzihair ETH (debut)

8. Dominique Scott RSA (debut)