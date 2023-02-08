Christian Atsu signed for Hatayspor in September

Christian Atsu's agent says the footballer's whereabouts are unknown, a day after it was reported he was pulled from the rubble of a building "with injuries" after the Turkey earthquakes.

More than 11,000 people in southern Turkey and northern Syria are now known to have been killed.

Ghana forward Atsu plays for Hatayspor and the club's vice-president Mustafa Özat had said the player was rescued.

"We are doing everything we can to locate Christian," said Nana Sechere.

"As you can imagine, this continues to be a devastating time for his family."

In a social media post, external-link the agent added: "Following yesterday's update from the club that Christian had been pulled out alive, we are yet to confirm Christian's whereabouts."

Hatayspor manager Volkan Demirel told Turkish sport website Spor Arena external-link there was "no news yet" on either Atsu or sporting director Taner Savut, who was reported missing on Monday along with the player.

Savut's location and condition is currently unknown.

"If they were in hospital, don't you think I would share this? Please don't be sure that he survived. This should not be written as he survived," he said.

Ghana's Ambassador to Turkey, Francisca Ashietey-Odunton, told radio station Joy FM external-link there was "confusion" as to where Atsu had been sent.

"Yesterday, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs here informed me that they wanted to confirm if Christian Atsu had been found and rescued, and sent to a medical centre," she said.

"However, in all the confusion - which is understandable under the circumstances [as you are rescued you are put in an ambulance and sent to the hospital] - they are not sure yet which particular hospital or health facility he has been sent to.

"This morning again, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs has assured me they are working feverishly to find out which facility he was sent to and will get back to me as soon as possible because I have been on them that I need to go and see him."

Atsu, 31, played 107 games for Newcastle and had spells with Chelsea, Everton and Bournemouth.

He has won 65 caps for Ghana and joined Hatayspor in September after a season with Saudi Arabian team Al-Raed.