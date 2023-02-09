Last updated on .From the section Sport Africa

Divine Oduduru is alleged to have breached two anti-doping rules

Nigerian sprinter Divine Oduduru has been suspended from competition indefinitely by the Athletics Integrity Unit (AIU) for two anti-doping violations.

Oduduru, 26, has been charged with "the possession and / or use or attempted use of multiple prohibited substances", the AIU said. It is seeking to impose a six-year ban on Oduduru as a result.

Oduduru's provisional suspension comes a year after his team mate Blessing Okagbare was banned for 11 years for doping in the lead-up to the Tokyo Olympics.

"The complaint against Lira provides specific information regarding persons identified as 'Athlete 1' and 'Athlete 2'," the AIU said in a statement. external-link

"In February 2022, a sole arbitrator of the AIU Disciplinary Tribunal concluded that they were 'comfortably satisfied' that 'Athlete 1' was Oduduru's team mate, Blessing Okagbare.

"Based on the information in the complaint, including text conversations imaged from Okagbare's mobile phone by the FBI and further evidence obtained from the AIU investigation, the AIU alleges that Oduduru is 'Athlete 2' identified in the complaint," the AIU added.

Oduduru has a personal best of 9.86 seconds in the 100 metres and 19.73 seconds in the 200 metres - a national record.

He was disqualified in the 100m heats in Tokyo, where he also reached the 200m semi-finals.