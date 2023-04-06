Victor Wanyama (left) has made 64 appearances for Kenya, scoring seven goals and taking on the likes of Senegal star Sadio Mane (right) before his retirement from international football in September 2021

Former Kenya captain Victor Wanyama will not return to the national team until "more professionalism" is demonstrated by those running football in the country.

The midfielder retired from international duty in 2021 but announced details of a potential comeback last December after a meeting with Kenya's sports minister Ababu Namwamba.

But the ex-Tottenham Hotspur and Southampton star now says there are "more details" that need to be addressed before he is willing to pull on the red shirt again, despite insisting he hopes to "one day" play for the Harambee Stars again.

Kenya have had seven coaches in six years, with Turkey's Engin Firat the current man in the hot seat - and Wanyama says the constant churn has been a source of frustration.

"It's a bit difficult because we have a lot of good players but the problem has been they didn't settle for one coach," he told BBC Sport Africa.

"Having different coaches changing players all the time is tough. But now hopefully they have settled for one coach.

"I spoke to the minister and I spoke to the (new) coach. They're all asking me to go back but I said 'I need a bit of time to think about this'.

"Maybe I can come back and help the team, help the young players coming through to understand what it means to represent their country.

"I think the players deserve better treatment and more professionalism."

Kenya's international ban

Kenyan football was thrown into disarray last year when global governing body Fifa banned the East African nation for nine months after the sports ministry dissolved the Football Kenya Federation over alleged misappropriation of funds.

Although the suspension has now been lifted, Kenya were expelled from qualification for the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations and Wanyama feels his compatriots have missed out on a key opportunity for development.

"I speak to some of the players a lot, trying to advise them on what they should do and I believe it is just a matter of time before they will be in the world's top leagues," he said.

"But one of the biggest platforms for them to be seen is playing for your national team, representing your country.

"When they take it away from young players then it is difficult for them.

"Hopefully Kenya can get back to where they belong because we lost a lot when the country was not playing competitive games."

Victor Wanyama played under Mauricio Pochettino for three seasons at Tottenham and holds his former manager in high esteem

Pochettino return 'good for Spurs'

Wanyama still keeps an eye on the fortunes of his former teams, particularly Celtic, Tottenham and Southampton.

While he is concerned about the risk of relegation for the latter, he sees a potential opportunity for Spurs after the sacking of Antonio Conte.

Wanyama enjoyed the best football of his career while playing under Mauricio Pochettino at White Hart Lane and hopes his former club are seriously considering re-appointing the Argentine because "it would be good for him and good for Spurs", according to the 31-year-old.

"He is a great coach and I'm sure he will help the team get back where they belong," Wanyama said.

"He was a good manager but also like a father figure to me and my team-mates.

"He treated us like his kids and playing for him was just great - we always wanted to do the best we could for him.

"He focused so much on small details and you always felt he was improving your game."

Victor Wanyama joined MLS side CF Montreal in 2020 and is one of the Canadian team's vice-captains

After a four-year spell at Spurs, Wanyama moved to the United States in 2020 to play for CF Montreal in Major League Soccer (MLS).

He regularly comes up against former Premier League opponents such as Christian Benteke and Javier Hernandez, as well as African stars like Jonathan Mensah of Ghana and Sierra Leone's Kai Kamara, but there is one player, regularly linked with a move from Europe, who he would like the chance to face again.

"It would be nice to see Lionel Messi in MLS, of course," Wanyama said.

"I played against him [for Spurs in the Champions League] and it is always a great battle to face a player like him.

"He is world class - out of this world really - and he would add great value to MLS."