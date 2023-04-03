Malawi hunt for new head coach as Marinica departs

Mario Marinica (left) joined Malawi's FA after a spell with Indian Super League side Kerala Blasters

Malawi are hunting for a new head coach after announcing that Mario Marinica's contract will not be renewed.

The Romanian, who initially took over as technical director in November 2021, helped guide The Flames to the last 16 of the Africa Cup of Nations for the first time at last year's tournament in Cameroon, where they were beaten 2-1 by Morocco.

But a 4-0 defeat to Egypt in Lilongwe in last week's qualifiers means Malawi have little chance of reaching next year's Cup of Nations in Ivory Coast.

After that game, Marinica also hit out at the Malawi fans, claiming they were more interested in supporting Egypt's "superstars" than the home players.

Malawi must beat both Guinea and Ethiopia in their final two group games to have any chance of reaching next year's Cup of Nations in Ivory Coast

A statement released by the Football Association of Malawi announced that, "by mutual consent, it has been agreed with Mr Mario Marinica not to enter into negotiations for renewal of his contract when it expires on 30 April 2023."

It also revealed that the 58-year-old will be "on scheduled annual leave" up until that date and thanked him for "bringing great joy and pride" to Malawi for their historic Afcon run in Cameroon.