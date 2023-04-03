Angry emoji protest makes Zamalek president angry

Zamalek fans used the "angry face" emoji to protest against the club's board

Zamalek president Mortada Mansour has threatened to ban a group of fans who formed themselves into the shape of an "angry face" emoji inside the club's stadium.

The stunt was organised in protest at the Egyptian side's failure to reach the knockout phase of the African Champions League.

Dressed in black, instead of their usual white, about 150 supporters spread themselves across a stand to create the emoji during the team's 4-3 win over Sudanese club Al-Merriekh.

But Mansour was distinctly unimpressed.

"Zamalek wears white with two red lines," said the 70-year-old, who is a controversial figure in Egyptian football and recently served a one-month prison sentence for verbally insulting the president of bitter Cairo rivals Al Ahly.

"Whoever wants to support us is welcome, but not in black. Those who went to the Al-Merreikh match in black will not be allowed to attend again."

Renowned for their fanatical support, Zamalek's Ultras White Knights fan group used social media to explain their "fury towards the team's situation and board members who are not suitable to represent our great club", describing themselves as the team's "sword and armour".

As well as their early exit from the continent's premier club competition, the five-time African champions are also struggling in the defence of their domestic title, currently sitting fifth in the Egyptian Premier League, 11 points behind Al Ahly who have two games in hand.

Last week, Zamalek sacked Portuguese coach Jesualdo Ferreira for the second time in two months, with Mansour saying he has reached an agreement with a replacement that will be announced "within days".