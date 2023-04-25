Kelvin Kiptum ran the second fastest time in marathon history, setting a new course record in Sunday's London Marathon

Kelvin Kiptum put in another awe-inspiring performance at Sunday's London Marathon, knocking 12 seconds off the previous course record held by fellow Kenyan Eliud Kipchoge.

The 23-year-old only ran his first marathon in December, clocking 2:01:53 in Valencia - the third-fastest time in history.

There is no doubt he's turning heads, so just how good can he be? And what is the story behind his success?

BBC Sport Africa invited Kenyan athlete-turned-commentator Martin Keino, son of the great Kip Keino, to tell us three things you should know about the marathon's newest star.

1. A self-coaching self-starter

London Marathon winner Kelvin Kiptum had an unconventional path to success. While many Kenyans fine-tuned their athletics skills on the track or cross-country course under the eyes of a coach, Kiptum's introduction to the sport as a self-coached athlete was a local half-marathon in 2018.

His strategy paid off because aged just 23, he is not just a world marathon major winner but the second fastest man over the distance (his time of 2:01:25 was just 16 seconds slower than Eliud Kipchoge's world record set in Berlin last September).

When he ran fast on his marathon debut in Valencia last year, posting the third fastest time ever, he found a coach who is willing to guide him.

That level of talent and ability obviously has to be guided. But he still ran the third fastest time ever, sort of on his own. That goes to show a level of discipline and a self-awareness.

Kiptum hails from Kenya's athletics hub in the north-west of the country. In fact, he is from the same village as Geoffrey Kamworor, who finished second behind him in London. He got into athletics after being inspired by Kamworor, a world cross-country and world half-marathon champion.

He may have trained around other athletes so that he figured what would work and what wouldn't. You understand how your body feels, when you need to rest, when you need to run hard, and you take it from there.

2. Natural speed and the 'fearlessness' of youth

I was analysing his second half of the race and he ran so fast. He was sprinting in the last 400m which is a rarity for marathon runners. And it didn't take that much out of him that he couldn't walk afterwards. He could jog.

You don't normally see young athletes like Kiptum making a tremendous impact on the marathon that young without any track pedigree, but for some reason he's made a huge impression on the long-distance races.

I think what you can attribute this to is he's a special athlete and tremendously talented. And he shows a level of fearlessness that you don't see anymore.

He's willing to take on races and just put his foot down and really go after it like he did in London. This is what separates him from the rest.

3. Could he break two hours?

I think he's Kipchoge 2.0, having run and demolished a talented London field, showing his determination to be the best.

If race organisers prepare the first half for him suitably, at least close to 60 minutes, he could be the man to run under two hours.

He certainly has the pedigree now - and the awareness of what needs to be done.

I believe we are seeing the next Kipchoge coming through. I like his style and he seems to have the right personality to be one of the best in the world in this event.

Martin Keino was speaking to BBC Sport Africa's Celestine Karoney.