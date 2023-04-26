Hamza returns to South Africa fold after drugs ban

Zubayr Hamza has played six Tests and one one-day international for South Africa

South Africa batter Zubayr Hamza will make his international return in June following a nine-month drugs ban. Hamza, who has played six Tests for the Proteas, has been selected in the South Africa A squad to tour Sri Lanka.The 27-year-old was banned from all cricket-related activities by the International Cricket Council (ICC) last May after admitting an anti-doping rule violation.He had intended to take his own anti-allergy medication but accidentally ingested his father's heart medication that contained the banned substance Furosemide, according to his submission to the ICC's Integrity Unit.The suspension ended in December and Hamza has since played four first-class matches in South Africa's domestic competition, having always denied taking a banned substance intentionally."The squad reflects the next crop of players that are emerging from our pipeline. We also rewarded those who have performed for their respective domestic teams this past summer," said Test head coach Shukri Conrad."The tour will provide the opportunity for those players, together with the younger Proteas, to put their skills to the test in highly competitive, international conditions."It will also serve to strengthen the batting depth in the red-ball department, as we build towards the Test series against India later this year."The team will be captained by Tony de Zorzi, who recently made his Test and one-day debuts against the West Indies. The experienced figures of Keegan Petersen, Kyle Verreynne, Gerald Coetzee and Tristan Stubbs, who have all competed at international level, also earn selection.