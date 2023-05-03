Radhi Jaidi (left) played in 103 internationals for Tunisia and scored seven goals

Newly-appointed Leeds United manager Sam Allardyce is a "leader" and "good man" to keep the team in the Premier League, according to former Tunisia captain Radhi Jaidi.

With four games of the season remaining, Allardyce has replaced Javi Garcia, who was sacked by Leeds on Wednesday, with only goal difference keeping the Elland Road club out of the relegation zone.

Jaidi, who made 103 appearances for Tunisia, played under the 68-year-old for two Premier League seasons at Bolton Wanderers and believes the former England manager has everything needed for the job.

"I'm very interested to see how he's going to deal with the challenge, because it's a big challenge with four games to go, but I think he can be a good man for this," Jaidi told BBC World Service.

"Whoever knows Sam knows he's a strong character. Independent of his wide experience as a manager, he's someone who can implement his ideas as quickly as possible and as clearly as possible.

"This is the main thing in this kind of challenge."

Big Sam 'back on the scene'

Gracia won only three of 11 league games in charge, having replaced Jesse Marsch in February.

Allardyce, who also had spells at West Ham, Crystal Palace and Everton, has been out of work since suffering the first top-flight relegation of his career with West Brom in 2020-21.

"Big Sam is back on the scene, which is a great. I always enjoyed working with him," continued Jaidi.

"We all know that he took previous jobs with hard challenges and he succeeded in those jobs. Any team in Leeds' position needs clarity and they need a strong character, someone who is a leader and a high level manager.

"But also someone who can bring everyone together: the various stakeholders, the players in the changing room first of all, the ownership, fans and media. And he's the man who can do that."

Radhi Jaidi spent his first two seasons in England at Bolton under Sam Allardyce before morning to Birmingham City and Southampton

Jaidi, 47, spent the majority of his career in England after Allardyce signed him from his native Esperance in 2004.

After spells with Birmingham City and Southampton the centre-back retired in 2012 and took over as head coach of the Saints' under-23 side.

Following a stint as manager back at Esperance, Jaidi is now in his second spell as assistant coach at Cercle Brugge, who finished eighth in the Belgium Pro League this season.

"The most important thing for him (Allardyce) is clean sheets," Jaidi added.

"There is no magic in football. Leeds in the last five games conceded 18 goals, which is a lot, and this is something that definitely you need to adjust and rectify.

"In the last 15 games there's been an ambiguity in the way Leeds have been playing. Going back to basics with Sam, something he will look for, reducing the goals that are conceded, and then go for it.

"It's not going to be an easy task but I think he will be happy to challenge the players and engage them to go on and make it to safety."