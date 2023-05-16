Last updated on .From the section Sport Africa

Kaizer Chiefs coach Arthur Zwane's team are fourth in the South Africa Premiership with one game to play

Kaizer Chiefs coach Arthur Zwane suffered a cut to his face after being struck by a police shield attempting to protect him.

The incident took place as projectiles were thrown by fans at Zwane following Saturday's 1-0 Premiership defeat at SuperSport United.

Zwane was leaving the field having completed his post-match interview when police were forced to intervene.

"In the process of protecting the people leaving the pitch, one of the officers accidentally struck the coach with his shield, causing a small cut to his cheek," a club statement said.

Zwane was treated in the dressing room following the incident before returning to Johannesburg with the players.

Kaizer Chiefs are fourth in the Premiership, 16 points behind leaders Mamelodi Sundowns, and have won only one of their last five matches.

"Much as the club understands that supporters were disappointed with the result, such expressions of dissatisfaction as were seen in Phokeng on Saturday are unacceptable and cannot be tolerated," the club statement continued.

"Hence, we implore all our supporters to please refrain from any form of violence.

"As we prepare for our last game of the season, we call on the Amakhosi Faithful to rally behind the team and the coach and inspire us to finish the season in style.

"The players and the technical team are giving their best out there, so let's stick together and give them all the support we can."

The Confederation of African Football (Caf) has been seeking to crack down on fan violence within its jurisdiction.

Tunisian club Esperance were recently issued with a two game stadium ban after trouble during their African Champions League game against Algeria's JS Kabylie, which included a fan wielding a chainsaw.