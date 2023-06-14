Last updated on .From the section Sport Africa

The South African Football Association (SAFA) has condemned "hooliganism and thuggery" following a play-off match where gun shots were fired in Pietermaritzburg.

Orbit College secured promotion to the second tier of South African football with a 1-0 win against Umsinga United in their ABC Motsepe Playoffs semi-final on Friday.

Trouble flared after the match with security forces firing shots into the air following gun fire and objects thrown during a pitch invasion.

"Parents have given us their kids, so they're worried. Imagine if tomorrow they say 'your child is dead, he's been shot at the national playoffs'," Orbit coach Pogiso Makhoye told South Africa media outlet SABC Sport.

Colonel Robert Netshiunda of KwaZulu Natal police said they were treating the case as attempted murder.

"We don't have a timeframe but by the time we make arrests we should have enough evidence.

"There were so many people in the stadium so for us to locate who could have fired the shots is not an easy thing to do. The investigation in ongoing." he said.

The sport's governing body on the continent, the Confederation of African Football, recently condemned a spate of violent incidents at stadia across Africa external-link .

The latest incident comes as a blow to South Africa in their bid to host the 2027 Women's World Cup.

Footage of the events emerged on social media after the game the Harry Gwala Stadium - the home of South Africa Premier Division side Maritzburg United which had been used as a training base for Paraguay during the 2010 World Cup.

Objects were seen to be hurled onto the field during post-match interviews and warm-downs - a pitch invasion then ensued with gun shots heard ringing around the stadium.

Various fans at the game captured the images which also showed a member of the security operation at the stadium hiding behind advertising boards.

A colleague is then seen to retreat towards his position while firing back over the heads of the pitch invaders.

'It's very worrying'

Orbit coach Makhoye continued: "We don't expect this especially from football. They are messing up the beautiful football that we displayed here,"

"We were very worried because we were risking our lives here. I hope SAFA can organise these tournaments better, especially in terms of security. This is worse. We can't expect this. It's very worrying.

"I hope SAFA can learn from what happened today.

"This is our moment; we should be celebrating this moment. These are school kids; they should be writing exams. Now they're here, imagine if one of them got shot, the parents send their children to school, imagine if they had been shot while they should be at school writing exams right now."

In a statement SAFA themselves described the scenes as "chaotic".

"We have asked security and the referee for a full report and we will prioritise the investigation into this incident," the statement continued external-link .

"We will vigorously pursue this matter and any individual or club that is found to be guilty will be banned for these senseless acts. Such hooliganism has no place in football."

Earlier in the day on the same ground, Upington City secured their promotion place in the first semi final beating Mpheni Home Defenders of Limpopo 3-2 on penalties following a 1-1 draw.

The final, between the two promoted teams, saw Upington beat Orbit 3-1 on Sunday.

Both teams will line up in the Championship, the second tier of South African football, next season.