Nigeria won all three of the games in which Benjamin Fredrick played at the FIFA Under-20 World Cup before their extra-time defeat to South Korea in the quarter-finals

Brentford have added Nigeria youth international Benjamin Fredrick to their B team on loan for the rest of the season from Nigerian club Simoiben.

The Bees have the option to permanently sign the 18-year-old centre-back.

Fredrick played every minute as his country came third at Under-20 Afcon in Egypt in March and impressed as they made the quarter-finals of the Under-20 World Cup in Argentina in June.

Brentford B manager Neil MacFarlane called Fredrick a "real prospect".

"He's a very tenacious player who likes to defend on the front foot," said MacFarlane, speaking to the club's official website.

"He's somebody we will look to develop through our games programme, and we'll see how his development progresses over the course of his loan."

Brentford B, launched in 2016, do not play in a league - instead entering cup competitions and arranging friendlies.