Ghana fans had to wait until the final round of qualifiers to find out whether the Black Stars would qualify for Afcon 2023

Ghana have booked their spot at next year's Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) after a 2-1 victory over Central African Republic in their final group game.

Led by former Newcastle, Brighton and Norwich manager Chris Hughton, the Black Stars fell behind in Kumasi in a game where defeat could very easily have led to an embarrassing elimination.

But new West Ham signing Mohammed Kudus drew them level before half-time and Lyon forward Ernest Nuamah made sure with a strike in the 88th minute.

The result is a huge disappointment for Central African Republic who went into the match with high hopes of qualifying for Afcon for the first time.

Instead, Angola claimed second spot in Group E thanks to their 0-0 draw with Madagascar in Lubango.

Several crucial games will take place up until 12 September as nations including Cameroon, DR Congo and The Gambia look to secure their place at the tournament.

On Wednesday, Libya and Equatorial Guinea played out a 1-1 draw in a dead rubber, with Equatorial Guinea and Tunisia having already qualified from Group J.

The Cup of Nations will begin with the opening match at the Alassane Ouattara Stadium in Abidjan on 13 January 2024.

The final will take place on 11 February.