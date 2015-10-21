Guardiola donates 1m euros to fightFootball
Panthers release quarterback Newton
Quarterback Cam Newton is released by the Carolina Panthers after nine years with the franchise.
Quarterback Cam Newton is released by the Carolina Panthers after nine years with the franchise.
Quarterback Cam Newton "pounds" the Miami Dolphins in a spectacular performance for the Carolina Panthers, throwing four touchdown passes and running for 95 yards in his side's 45-21 win.
Tom Brady backs New England Patriots chiefs after he is asked whether they could have done more to prevent the end of their 20-year relationship.
Six-time Super Bowl winner Tom Brady signs for Tampa Bay Buccaneers after the quarterback left the New England Patriots.
Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs stage a stunning comeback, scoring 21 points in the fourth quarter, to beat the San Francisco 49ers 31-20 at Super Bowl 54 in Miami.
Vince Lombardi is an NFL legend - his name is on the Super Bowl trophy. But the legacy he left behind goes beyond the sport, too.
The NFL opened a new academy in north London in September. Its 90 students are the first to step out on a new path towards the US game.
What can other sports learn from the NFL about dealing with concussion? BBC Sport talks to the organisation's chief medical officer.
London has become a regular NFL venue - but how did American football first come to the capital during World War Two?
Are you an NFL rookie? If so, watch our guide to the key rules, the player positions and the ultimate aim of the game.
How to get into American football – a sport for all shapes and sizes that requires both mental and physical skills.