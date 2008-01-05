Live NFL coverage on the BBC

Denver Broncos beat Carolina Panthers 24-10 to win Super Bowl 50 in February

The BBC will have widespread coverage of the NFL season across all platforms.

A weekly Tuesday night BBC Two review show begins on 13 September and there will be weekly highlights and clips available on the BBC Sport website.

The NFL Show follows Match Of The Day on Saturday nights starting on 17 September.

Mark Chapman will provide a 30-minute digest of all the major stories, alongside charismatic Super Bowl winners Osi Umenyiora and Jason Bell.

BBC TV will again have live coverage of the Super Bowl in February, along with the NFL's three London games in October, starting with the Indianapolis Colts against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Wembley on Sunday, 2 October.

That match is followed by Los Angeles Rams v New York Giants at Twickenham on Sunday, 23 October and Cincinnati Bengals v Washington Redskins on Sunday, 30 October.

Radio 5 live sports extra has regular live commentaries throughout the season.

There will also be a range of social and digital content to support the programmes, including Facebook Live.

The Denver Broncos are the defending Super Bowl champions.