Seattle Seahawks running back Marshawn Lynch gives the same answer 29 times during a Super Bowl media session.

Reluctantly fulfilling his obligation to face reporters, Lynch, 28, repeatedly answered questions with the words: "I'm just here so I won't get fined".

He then shouted "time" when a five-minute timer went off on his phone.

Pictures courtesy of NFL TV.

Listen to BBC Radio 5 live commentary of Super Bowl XLIX: Seattle Seahawks v New England Patriots from 23:00 GMT on Sunday 2nd February.