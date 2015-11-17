Houston Texans wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins makes acrobatic catch for a touchdown in a 10-6 win over the Cincinnati Bengals on Monday.

The 23-year-old's spectacular catch from backup quarterback T.J. Yates consigned Cincinnati to their first defeat of the season.

