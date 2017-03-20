Tom Brady: New England Patriots quarterback's Super Bowl shirt found

Media playback is not supported on this device Watch the greatest comeback in Super Bowl history

A shirt worn by New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady during last month's Super Bowl has been found after an investigation involving the FBI.

It went missing as the Patriots celebrated a 34-28 overtime victory over the Atlanta Falcons.

A shirt worn by the 39-year-old during his team's Super Bowl win in 2015 has also been found.

Both were found in the possession of an unnamed member of the media, said the National Football League.

"I am happy my jerseys have been recovered and I want to thank all of the law enforcement agencies involved," Brady said.

"I know they worked hard on this case and it is very much appreciated."

Houston police chief Art Acevedo said his officers worked alongside FBI staff to track the shirts to Mexico.

"Our investigators actually developed information from an informant here in Houston that led them to Mexico," he added.

Reports later on Monday named a Mexican newspaper executive who was allegedly in possession of the shirts.

The newspaper's owner, Organizacion Editorial Mexicana, then released a statement saying if the accusations were true, it "strongly condemns" the "regrettable and reprehensible actions he presumably committed".

Brady was named Super Bowl Most Valuable Player for a fourth time as his team came from 25 points down to claim victory at Houston's NRG Stadium.

He said he put the shirt in his bag after the game, but later discovered it had gone missing.

"It's unfortunate because that's a nice piece of memorabilia," he said at the time. "If it shows up on Ebay some day, can you let me know so I can track that down?

"That was a pretty special one to keep. But, what can you do?"