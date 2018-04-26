BBC Sport - NFL Draft: Shaquem Griffin - the American football player with one hand

Shaquem Griffin - the NFL prospect with one hand

Shaquem Griffin is just one of hundreds of college players hoping to achieve their dreams and be selected in this week's NFL Draft - but he's different from the rest.

Griffin, 22, suffered from amniotic band syndrome that resulted in the amputation of his left hand when he was four years old, but he continued to play American football and became a star defensive player for the University of Central Florida.

He wowed scouts and pundits at last month's NFL scouting combine and now has a strong chance of being picked by one of the 32 NFL teams to start a professional career, joining twin brother Shaquill, who plays for the Seattle Seahawks.

