Super Bowl champions, the Philadelphia Eagles, select 21-year-old Australian rugby league player Jordan Mailata with their seventh round pick in the 2018 NFL Draft.
The former South Sydney Rabbitoh has never played a down of American football but has wowed pundits with his size and mobility and is expected to play as an offensive tackle.
