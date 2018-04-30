BBC Sport - Jordan Mailata: NFL's Philadelphia Eagles draft Australian rugby league player

Philadelphia Eagles draft Australian rugby player

Super Bowl champions, the Philadelphia Eagles, select 21-year-old Australian rugby league player Jordan Mailata with their seventh round pick in the 2018 NFL Draft.

The former South Sydney Rabbitoh has never played a down of American football but has wowed pundits with his size and mobility and is expected to play as an offensive tackle.

