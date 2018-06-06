Ryan Shazier: Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker 'dreams' of NFL comeback

Ryan Shazier, accompanied by fiancee Michelle Rodriguez
Shazier, accompanied by fiancee Michelle Rodriguez, walked in public for the first time since his injury when he announced Pittsburgh's first-round pick in the 2018 NFL Draft in April

Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Ryan Shazier says he still has hopes of playing in the NFL again despite suffering a spinal injury last season that left him temporarily paralysed.

Shazier underwent spinal stabilisation surgery after he was injured attempting a tackle in a game against the Cincinnati Bengals on 4 December.

"My dream is to come back and play football again," said the 25-year-old.

"My next step is to be able to walk by myself without any support of a cane."

Shazier, who was speaking in his first Steelers news conference since suffering the injury, has already been ruled out of the 2018 season and no timeframe for a possible return has been set.

"I've been working my tail off every single day, so I have that in the back of my mind every single time I go to rehab," he added.

"I just try to stay positive every day, so I'm trying to do everything I can to get back."

Despite the severity of his injury, Shazier remains a visible presence in the Steelers organisation and has been guaranteed to receive more than $8m of his $8.72m base salary for 2018.

He also represented the Steelers at April's NFL Draft, when he walked across the stage with his fiancee to announce Pittsburgh's first-round pick.

"When I was in rehab, the first few steps I took, me and my family were crying," Shazier added.

"Sometimes I look back at my videos and I still cry, but it's all tears of joy - just to see where you came from, what people thought you would be, to where you are now, and where I plan on being."

