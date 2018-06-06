Ryan Shazier: Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker 'dreams' of NFL comeback

Shazier, accompanied by fiancee Michelle Rodriguez, walked in public for the first time since his injury when he announced Pittsburgh's first-round pick in the 2018 NFL Draft in April

Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Ryan Shazier says he still has hopes of playing in the NFL again despite suffering a spinal injury last season that left him temporarily paralysed.

Shazier underwent spinal stabilisation surgery after he was injured attempting a tackle in a game against the Cincinnati Bengals on 4 December.

"My dream is to come back and play football again," said the 25-year-old.

"My next step is to be able to walk by myself without any support of a cane."

Shazier, who was speaking in his first Steelers news conference since suffering the injury, has already been ruled out of the 2018 season and no timeframe for a possible return has been set.

"I've been working my tail off every single day, so I have that in the back of my mind every single time I go to rehab," he added.

"I just try to stay positive every day, so I'm trying to do everything I can to get back."

Despite the severity of his injury, Shazier remains a visible presence in the Steelers organisation and has been guaranteed to receive more than $8m of his $8.72m base salary for 2018.

He also represented the Steelers at April's NFL Draft, when he walked across the stage with his fiancee to announce Pittsburgh's first-round pick.

"When I was in rehab, the first few steps I took, me and my family were crying," Shazier added.

"Sometimes I look back at my videos and I still cry, but it's all tears of joy - just to see where you came from, what people thought you would be, to where you are now, and where I plan on being."