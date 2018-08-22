Jimmy Smith: Ravens cornerback banned for abusive behaviour towards ex-girlfriend

Jimmy Smith has spent seven seasons with Baltimore Ravens

Baltimore Ravens' Jimmy Smith has been banned for four games by the NFL for "threatening and emotionally abusive behaviour" towards an ex-girlfriend.

The league said Smith had violated its personal-conduct policy after an investigation into allegations made by the mother of his first child.

The 30-year-old cornerback will forfeit about $2.12 million (£1.64m) in salary.

"I'm very disappointed that my past actions have led to this suspension," Smith said in a statement.

"I would like to sincerely apologise to my former girlfriend, the NFL, the Ravens organization, my coaches, my teammates, my fiancee and all our fans.

"I take full responsibility for my past conduct. Moving forward, I will work with the NFL and the Ravens to ensure that what happened in the past will never happen again."

The Ravens said they "fully support the NFL's decision", adding the league had "found evidence of threatening and emotionally abusive behaviours by Jimmy toward his former girlfriend that showed a pattern of improper conduct".

"Our player's behaviour was inappropriate and wrong," the club added.

The Ravens said they consulted "relationship and domestic violence experts", and that Smith had completed a clinical evaluation and agreed to any recommended follow-up care or treatment.

"We believe he is taking the proper steps to improve and that he can change," the club said.

"Jimmy has assured us that he is fully dedicated to making this change. He also understands the consequences if he does not."