Aaron Donald: Los Angeles Rams defensive tackle signs new $135m contract

From the section

Donald was drafted by the Rams in 2014 and was named the league's best defensive player last season

Aaron Donald has become the highest-paid defensive player in NFL history, after agreeing a six-year contract extension with the Los Angeles Rams worth $135m (£104m).

The defensive tackle will reportedly receive a $40m (£30.9m) signing bonus and earn more than $22m (£17m) a year.

It breaks Denver linebacker Von Miller's previous record deal of $19m (£14.7m) a year for a defensive player.

The 27-year-old was named the league's 2017 defensive player of the year.

On Thursday, Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers became the highest paid player in NFL history, after agreeing a four-year contract extension reported to be worth $134m (£103m).

While on Monday, Odell Beckham Jr signed a five-year contract extension at the New York Giants worth a reported $95m (£73.7m), making him the highest-paid wide receiver in the league's history.