BBC Sport - Efe Obada signs for Carolina Panthers: From child refugee in London to the NFL
From child refugee in London to the NFL - watch Obada in action
- From the section American football
Watch Efe Obada in action for the Carolina Panthers as he completes his extraordinary journey from child refugee born in Nigeria and trafficked to the UK, to the NFL.
