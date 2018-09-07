BBC Sport - Jay Ajayi: Philadelphia Eagles star scores two touchdowns in win over Atlanta Falcons

British star Ajayi scores twice in Eagles win

British NFL star Jay Ajayi scores two touchdowns for Super Bowl champions Philadelphia Eagles as they narrowly beat the Atlanta Falcons 18-12 in the opening game of the season.

