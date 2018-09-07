BBC Sport - Jay Ajayi: Philadelphia Eagles star scores two touchdowns in win over Atlanta Falcons
British star Ajayi scores twice in Eagles win
British NFL star Jay Ajayi scores two touchdowns for Super Bowl champions Philadelphia Eagles as they narrowly beat the Atlanta Falcons 18-12 in the opening game of the season.
