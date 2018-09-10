BBC Sport - NFL: Tyreek Hill, Khalil Mack & Austin Ekeler make great plays in week one

Hill's 91-yard touchdown lights up NFL

Watch the best plays from the opening Sunday of the NFL season, including a brilliant Tyreek Hill punt return touchdown and an incredible catch from Austin Ekeler.

