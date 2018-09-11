BBC Sport - NFL: Sam Darnold's debut for the New York Jets starts in the worst way possible

Jets rookie Darnold overcomes worst possible start

Rookie quarterback Sam Darnold's New York Jets debut starts in the worst way possible, but he bounces back to help his team beat the Detroit Lions 48-17.

Available to UK users only.

Catch up with the best action in NFL This Week, in the early hours of Wednesday, 12 September at 00:15 BST on BBC Two and BBC iPlayer.

