BBC Sport - NFL: Chicago Bears defence dominates Russell Wilson's Seattle Seahawks

Bears defence dominates Seahawks in first win

The Chicago Bears defence puts in a dominant performance to overwhelm Russell Wilson's Seattle Seahawks and secure their first win of the season in a 24-17 victory on Monday night.

Available to UK users only.

Watch NFL This Week, Tuesday at 00:15 BST on BBC Two and the BBC iPlayer, and you can watch the Seattle Seahawks play the Oakland Raiders at Wembley on Sunday 14 October, live on the BBC.

WATCH MORE: Best plays: Jags' Cole makes 'velcroed' one-handed catch

Best of NFL video

Video

Bears defence dominates Seahawks in first win

Video

NFL 'not all glamour' - What is free agency?

Video

Osi teaches Kane how to avoid holding at corners

Video

Life as a Philadelphia Eagles cheerleader

Video

'This is the underdog mask' Eagles' Long gives unorthodox interview

Video

Take a tour of Atlanta's $1.6bn stadium

Video

Could Jaguars really win the Super Bowl?

Video

'Ajayi trade makes no sense for both teams!'

Video

NFL players react to 2017's funniest UK viral stories

Video

'No Mr Trump, you're disrespecting the flag'

Video

JJ Watt: The $30m Houston hurricane hero

Video

NFL players play 'proper football'

Video

British NFL star Watson proposes mid-game

Video

The 360,000 owners aiming for Super Bowl glory

Video

Chelsea keepers' NFL challenge

Video

Could Foxes' Fuchs be an NFL kicker?

Video

BBC NFL show does the 'mannequin challenge'

Video

NFL's Osi takes on Stoke's Cameron and Arnautovic

Video

England's Roy teaches Osi how to bat

Video

Osi v Jason: How well do they know each other?

Video

Five of the best NFL 'Hail Marys'

Video

Rookie's guide to American Football

Top Stories