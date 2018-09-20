BBC Sport - The NFL Show: How hard is it to be an NFL kicker?

Could Mark Chapman make it as an NFL kicker?

NFL pundits Osi Umenyiora and Jason Bell show no sympathy for two NFL kickers, sacked after missing crucial kicks for their teams in week two, and even give Mark Chapman a trial as the Cleveland Browns' new kicker.

Available to UK users only.

Watch The NFL Show, Saturday 22 September at 00:00 BST on BBC One and the BBC iPlayer,

WATCH MORE: 'This is a man who has lost all hope' - The Browns get panned

