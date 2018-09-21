Cleveland Browns end 635-day winless run with victory over New York Jets

Media playback is not supported on this device The Cleveland Browns and star Baker Mayfield finally get a win

Barack Obama was president of the United States when the Cleveland Browns last won a game. No wonder the end of their run was celebrated in style.

After 635 days and 19 matches without a victory, the Browns finally triumphed - coming from 14 points behind to beat the New York Jets 21-17.

And delighted fans helped themselves to free beer after the long-awaited win.

Rookie quarterback Baker Mayfield, the top overall pick in the NFL entry draft, helped inspire the comeback.

Cleveland Browns players celebrate with fans after a first win in 21 months

Mayfield came into the game late in the first half to replace a concussed Tyrod Taylor and completed 17 passes for 201 yards as the Browns fought back from 14-0 down.

"I feel good. We finally put the pieces together," said Mayfield.

"We had a couple things the last few weeks that cost us some games but you got to fight through the adversity."

The Browns, who drew their opening match of the season before a narrow defeat in their second game, got two goal-line touchdowns from running back Carlos Hyde.

Fans in at least 10 bars across Ohio were treated to free beers after the famous success at Cleveland's FirstEnergy Stadium.

It was part of a promotion where fridges, each containing at least 200 cans of Bud Light, would be unlocked by a master control should the Browns win.

Local police joined in the celebratory mood after the famous win...

Before a word of warning to fans not to get too carried away

The Browns in numbers

Their last victory came on Christmas Eve 2016 - a 20-17 win over the San Diego Chargers

That triumph 21 months ago ended a 17-game winless run

Cleveland lost all 16 matches last season

Victory over the New York Jets was just their second win in 38 games

The Browns have not won a championship since 1964 and have never been to the Super Bowl

What a difference a few days make...

Earlier this week, the Browns' plight was highlighted by BBC NFL pundit Osi Umenyiora, who analysed the host of glorious opportunities they spurned in Sunday's 21-18 loss to the New Orleans Saints.

Four days later, however, they suffered no such jitters.

Reaction to victory on social media

NBA superstar LeBron James posted to his 41 million Twitter followers

Fans could barely believe their eyes as the Browns went ahead