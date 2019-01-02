Road to Super Bowl LIII: BBC TV and online coverage times

Media playback is not supported on this device Watch the moment the Eagles won the Super Bowl

The Road To Super Bowl LIII Venue: Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta Date: Sunday, 3 February Time: 23:30 GMT Coverage: Live on BBC TV, Connected TV, iPlayer, BBC Sport website and mobile app plus live text coverage.

The BBC will have coverage of the road to the 2019 Super Bowl on BBC TV, Red Button and online.

From the 32 teams that started the season, just 12 have made it to the post-season and still have a chance of reaching Super Bowl LIII.

For eight sides, including defending Super Bowl champions the Philadelphia Eagles, the journey to Atlanta starts with the wildcard play-offs on 5 and 6 January.

After sneaking into the final wildcard spot, the Eagles travel to Soldier Field to play the Chicago Bears, while Dallas host Seattle in the other NFC match-up.

Meanwhile, the AFC fixtures see the Houston Texans welcome divisional rivals Indianapolis to NRG Stadium and the LA Chargers face the Baltimore Ravens.

The winners of the wildcard match-ups will advance to the Divisional round, where they will join the Kansas City Chiefs, New England Patriots, LA Rams and New Orleans Saints, who have all secured first-round byes.

The Conference Championships, which BBC Sport will cover with a live text page, will determine the two teams who will battle it out to be crowned Super Bowl champions.

BBC TV will have live coverage of Super Bowl LIII from Atlanta on Sunday, 3 February 2019.

You can keep updated with all of the action from the play-offs with a weekly Tuesday night review show, NFL This Week, on BBC Two and watch weekly highlights and clips on the BBC Sport website.

The NFL Show previews the week's upcoming fixtures and follows Match Of The Day on BBC One on Saturday nights.

NFL This Week

Wednesday, 3 January

23:30-00:20, BBC Two

Tuesday, 8 January

23:15-00:05, BBC Two

Tuesday, 15 January

23:15-00:05, BBC Two

Tuesday, 22 January

23:15-00:05, BBC Two

The NFL Show

Sunday, 6 January

00:00-00:30, BBC One

Saturday, 12 January

23:55-00:25, BBC One

Sunday, 20 January

00:00-00:30, BBC One

Saturday, 26 January

23:50-00:20, BBC One

Saturday, 2 February

23:55-00:25, BBC One

Super Bowl LIII coverage times

All times listed are GMT and are subject to change

Sunday, 3 February

Super Bowl LIII

23:30-04:05, BBC One, Connected TV and online

