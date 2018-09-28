BBC Sport - Jared Goff: Los Angeles Rams quarterback is sensational in beating Minnesota Vikings

'Oh, come on!' Goff is sensational in beating Vikings

Los Angeles Rams quarterback Jared Goff is sensational in beating the Minnesota Vikings as he throws for 465 yards and five touchdowns in a 38-31 win.

Available to UK users only.

Watch The NFL Show at 00:00 BST on 30 September on BBC One, following Match of the Day, and BBC iPlayer.

READ MORE: Efe Obada makes dream start to NFL career with Carolina Panthers

Best of NFL video

Video

'Oh, come on!' Goff is sensational in beating Vikings

Video

NFL 'not all glamour' - What is free agency?

Video

Osi teaches Kane how to avoid holding at corners

Video

Life as a Philadelphia Eagles cheerleader

Video

'This is the underdog mask' Eagles' Long gives unorthodox interview

Video

Take a tour of Atlanta's $1.6bn stadium

Video

Could Jaguars really win the Super Bowl?

Video

'Ajayi trade makes no sense for both teams!'

Video

NFL players react to 2017's funniest UK viral stories

Video

'No Mr Trump, you're disrespecting the flag'

Video

JJ Watt: The $30m Houston hurricane hero

Video

NFL players play 'proper football'

Video

British NFL star Watson proposes mid-game

Video

The 360,000 owners aiming for Super Bowl glory

Video

Chelsea keepers' NFL challenge

Video

Could Foxes' Fuchs be an NFL kicker?

Video

BBC NFL show does the 'mannequin challenge'

Video

NFL's Osi takes on Stoke's Cameron and Arnautovic

Video

England's Roy teaches Osi how to bat

Video

Osi v Jason: How well do they know each other?

Video

Five of the best NFL 'Hail Marys'

Video

Rookie's guide to American Football

Top Stories