BBC Sport - NFL Show: Efe Obada talks to Osi Umenyiora about taking his chance with the Carolina Panthers
Trafficked child to NFL star - how London's Obada took his chance
- From the section American football
"I took a picture of my jersey on my seat, I just knew today was my moment."
Trafficked as a child from Nigeria to the UK, Carolina Panthers' Efe Obada tells the NFL Show's Osi Umenyiora how he found his way to the top of the game.
