BBC Sport - NFL: Alvin Kamara's walk-off touchdown and toe-tapping stunners

Kamara's walk-off touchdown & toe-tapping stunners

Alvin Kamara walks off the field after scoring a game-sealing touchdown for the New Orleans Saints and there are some stunning toe-tapping touchdowns in NFL plays of the week.

WATCH MORE: Trafficked child to NFL star - how London's Obada took his chance

Watch the Oakland Raiders play Seattle Seahawks at Wembley live on BBC Two, Sunday October 14 at 18:00 BST

Available to UK users only.

Best of NFL video

Video

Kamara's walk-off touchdown & toe-tapping stunners

Video

NFL 'not all glamour' - What is free agency?

Video

Osi teaches Kane how to avoid holding at corners

Video

Life as a Philadelphia Eagles cheerleader

Video

'This is the underdog mask' Eagles' Long gives unorthodox interview

Video

Take a tour of Atlanta's $1.6bn stadium

Video

Could Jaguars really win the Super Bowl?

Video

'Ajayi trade makes no sense for both teams!'

Video

NFL players react to 2017's funniest UK viral stories

Video

'No Mr Trump, you're disrespecting the flag'

Video

JJ Watt: The $30m Houston hurricane hero

Video

NFL players play 'proper football'

Video

British NFL star Watson proposes mid-game

Video

The 360,000 owners aiming for Super Bowl glory

Video

Chelsea keepers' NFL challenge

Video

Could Foxes' Fuchs be an NFL kicker?

Video

BBC NFL show does the 'mannequin challenge'

Video

NFL's Osi takes on Stoke's Cameron and Arnautovic

Video

England's Roy teaches Osi how to bat

Video

Osi v Jason: How well do they know each other?

Video

Five of the best NFL 'Hail Marys'

Video

Rookie's guide to American Football

Top Stories