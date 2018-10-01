BBC Sport - NFL: Alvin Kamara's walk-off touchdown and toe-tapping stunners
Kamara's walk-off touchdown & toe-tapping stunners
- From the section American football
Alvin Kamara walks off the field after scoring a game-sealing touchdown for the New Orleans Saints and there are some stunning toe-tapping touchdowns in NFL plays of the week.
