NFL Week four review: Tennessee Titans, Mike Vrabel & John Gruden

Three games were decided in overtime and three others in the final seconds on a thrilling Sunday of NFL action that was dominated by late drama and capped off by the Super Bowl champions losing for the second time in four games.

For just the fourth time in history there has been overtime in every one of the first four weeks of the season - and this week there were three such games, headlined by the Tennessee Titans upsetting the Philadelphia Eagles 26-23 thanks to some brave play calling by first time head coach Mike Vrabel.

The Titans trailed by three points in overtime but, instead of opting to try and kick the field goal that would tie the game up, Vrabel opted to send his quarterback Marcus Mariota back out onto the field to try and win the game - and he duly obliged by finding Corey Davis in the end zone with just five seconds of the extra time remaining.

It was a gutsy move by Vrabel but one that reaped huge rewards in handing the reigning champions their second loss in four games, and more importantly for them putting the Titans in a great position at 3-1 for the season.

"I've got my heart pills coming," joked Vrabel after the game. "I've got a prescription, a big bottle. But I'm just proud of them being able to execute in the most critical of situations.

"The players made the play, we wanted to win the game. We'd played well in the second half and I just thought we deserved to win the game so we trusted the players to go and win it."

It was a bitter pill to swallow for Eagles coach Doug Pederson who has seen his side struggle this season to a 2-2 start.

"This hurts," Pederson said. "This stings. Losses like this sting."

Reich gamble backfires and Patriots back to business

In a prime example of how fickle sport is, Indianapolis Colts head coach Frank Reich took the same overtime gamble as the Titans, but his team ended up losing the game to the Houston Texans after passing up the chance to settle for a tie.

Instead, the Texans went down the other end and kicked the game winner to end the NFL's longest losing streak, and send a wave of criticism down on Reich, who insisted afterwards he would go for the win again "10 times out of 10".

Returning Oakland Raiders head coach John Gruden secured his first NFL win in almost a decade as his side beat the Cleveland Browns 45-42 in a wild overtime shootout that saw 35 points scored in the fourth quarter.

Gruden spent nine years as a TV pundit but returned to his former team as coach on a whopping £100m contract this summer - and after a shaky start he finally got a win on the board as he looks to prove you can go back from the commentary booth to the sidelines and be successful.

There was more heartbreak for Atlanta Falcons fans as Andy Dalton and AJ Green combined with just seven seconds remaining to earn a thrilling 37-36 victory for the Cincinnati Bengals a week after the Falcons lost to the Saints in overtime.

There was no time left on the clock as Brett Maher kicked a 38-yard field goal to hand the Dallas Cowboys a 26-24 victory over the Detroit Lions, while Sebastian Janikowski did exactly the same, this time from 52 yards, to give the Seattle Seahawks a 20-17 victory against the Arizona Cardinals.

The New England Patriots finally found their feet as they rebounded from two straight losses to inflict a 38-7 defeat on the previously unbeaten Miami Dolphins, while the Buffalo Bills rollercoaster ride hit a downward spiral as they were shut out 22-0 at the Green Bay Packers.

Arguably the performance of the week came at Soldier Field as Chicago Bears quarterback Mitchell Trubisky threw six touchdown passes during his team's emphatic 48-10 victory over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers - just one short of the NFL record.

Opposite number Ryan Fitzpatrick had been grabbing all the headlines but he was benched by Tampa Bay at half-time as his 15 minutes of fame in the NFL look to have ended.

Kansas City Chiefs @ Denver Broncos 0115 BST Tuesday

All eyes will be on Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes when he enters the national spotlight against the Denver Broncos on Monday night.

The strong-armed playmaker has been smashing records so far this season, but BBC Sport's Osi Umenyiora believes the team's defence will need to step up to help him out sooner or later.

"We could be talking about Patrick Mahomes every week as he continues to take the Chiefs to the next level.

"If he keeps playing like this there's no question that he's going to be a superstar and that the Chiefs will go a long way, but what concerns me about Kansas City is that defence.

"You can't keep allowing that many points every game. I don't think there's any possible way that this guy can continue to keep scoring points at this rapid pace.

"This defence needs to improve to give him a chance."

Osi's colleague Jason Bell agrees but also says Mahomes is getting better week by week.

"The defence is going to have to get a lot tougher but the one thing about Mahomes is that he's evolving, he continues to make good plays with his arm but he's starting to make them with his eyes as well.

"That's adding something else to his game and it's something I did not expect to see so early."

NFL stat pack

Cleveland Browns rookie Nick Chubb ran the ball just three times on Sunday, but turned those carries into 105 yards and two touchdowns. He is the first player ever to produce stats like that from just three touches.

Chicago Bears quarterback Trubisky threw five first-half touchdowns to five different receivers - becoming just the second quarterback in league history to throw at least five touchdown passes to five different receivers in the first half of a single game.

Trubisky still has some way to go to match Tom Brady though, with the five-time Super Bowl winner throwing a touchdown pass to the 70th different receiver of his career - one more will give him the NFL record outright.

Andrew Luck did his best for the Indianapolis Colts but could not stop them losing against the Houston Texans - he is just the second player in history to have 450 yards passing, four touchdowns and zero interceptions but still lose a game.

Matt Ryan knows how Luck feels - the Atlanta Falcons quarterback is the first player in NFL history to lose successive games despite having 350 yards, three TDs and 0 interceptions.

Falcons wide receiver Calvin Ridley is the first rookie with five receiving touchdowns in his team's first four games since 1952.

Who should be MVP this week?

Bad break for Earl Thomas

Seattle Seahawks safety Earl Thomas has been involved in a contract stand-off with the team as he wanted a long-term deal to secure his future - and he stayed away from pre-season training to try and force their hands.

He also said he stayed away to prevent injuries but, in what could have been his last game for the team on Sunday, he suffered a broken leg against the Arizona Cardinals.

Now with an injury, and approaching the end of his contract, Thomas is in the worst-case scenario for an NFL player - and he voiced his frustration with an angry gesture towards his own sideline as he was being driven away from the field.

Gruden's first win in a decade

After spending nine years as a TV pundit there's no surprise to see John Gruden getting some gentle ribbing after losing his first three games back in the NFL - especially after signing a £100m contract!

So the Oakland Raiders were delighted to finally break the duck with a wild overtime win against the Cleveland Browns - but even then there's still some fun to be had at coach Gruden's expense. That win's been a long time coming.

Quote of the week

Bobby Wagner on Seahawks team-mate Earl Thomas' situation: "If he doesn't come in, then he's not a team player. If he does come and gets hurt then it's 'he shouldn't have come'."