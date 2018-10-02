BBC Sport - Patrick Mahomes: Kansas City Chiefs quarterback's great plays, big throws and funny voice
Patrick Mahomes: Watch the throws, stay for the voice
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, who helped his side beat the Denver Broncos 27-23 on Monday night, is drawing a lot of attention for his outstanding performances, booming throws and, er, familiar voice.
