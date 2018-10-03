Colin Kaepernick: Kanye West urges NFL player to meet with Donald Trump

Colin Kaepernick (right) has been without a club since opting out of his contract with the San Francisco 49ers in March 2017

American rapper Kanye West has urged NFL quarterback Colin Kaepernick to "tell your experience directly" to US President Donald Trump.

In 2016, Kaepernick was criticised by Trump after he became the first player to kneel during the national anthem to highlight racial injustice.

Last month, Trump said Nike had sent a "terrible message" when they named the 30-year-old as the face of the brand's new advertising campaign.

West urged them to open a "dialogue".

Writing on Twitter, he said: "Reaching out to Colin Kaepernick.

"I would like you to speak with the president to tell him your experience directly. Let's have a dialogue not a diatribe."

It comes days after West - now known as Ye - told American news outlet TMZ he had been calling Kaepernick in a bid to take him to the White House.

West, who throughout the interview wore a cap bearing the slogan 'Make America Great Again' - used by Trump during his election campaign - said he wanted them "to be on the same page" and to talk "until the conversation turns to love".

Kaepernick, who has received Amnesty International's highest honour, has been without a team since he opted out of his contract with the San Francisco 49ers in March 2017.