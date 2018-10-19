Colin Kaepernick: Rihanna 'declined Super Bowl invitation in support of quarterback'

Rihanna was the NFL's first choice for the Super Bowl half-time show

The NFL has refused to comment on reports that Barbadian singer Rihanna declined an invitation to headline the Super Bowl half-time show in support of Colin Kaepernick.

Quarterback Kaepernick, 30, was the first player to kneel during the US national anthem.

Other players followed suit, leading to criticism from President Donald Trump.

A source close to the singer reportedly told US Weekly magazine that Rihanna "does not agree with the NFL's stance".

Maroon 5 will now headline the show, which will take place on 3 February in Atlanta, Georgia.

Players who refused to stand during The Star-Spangled Banner have said the protests were a reaction to police brutality against African Americans and racial inequality.

Kaepernick has been without a team since he opted out of his contract with the San Francisco 49ers in March 2017.

He has filed a grievance against NFL team owners he claims conspired not to hire him because of his protests and has become the face of a new Nike advertising campaign.

BBC Sport has also contacted Rihanna's representatives for comment.