NFL: Los Angeles Chargers hold on to beat Tennessee Titans in Wembley thriller

The Tennessee Titans spurned a last-gasp two-point conversion attempt as the Los Angeles Chargers held on for a 20-19 victory in the second game of the 2018 International Series at Wembley.

Luke Stocker's touchdown with 31 seconds remaining saw the Titans close to within a point of the Chargers.

Rather than kick the extra point for overtime, the Titans went for two but Marcus Mariota's pass was incomplete.

A fourth straight win for the Chargers sees them improve to 5-2.

Defeat for the Titans was their third in succession and sees them slip to 3-4.

Two long touchdown passes proved the cornerstone of the Chargers' victory, Philip Rivers finding Tyrell Williams for a 75-yard score in the first quarter before finding Mike Williams with a 55-yard play in the third.

Tennessee responded when Derrick Henry powered in from a yard to cut LA's lead to 17-13 in the third quarter.

Chargers kicker Mike Badgley added the second of his two field goals to increase the lead before a 13-play, 89-yard drive, finished off by Mariota's one-yard touchdown pass to Stocker, saw the Titans close to within a point.

Tennessee coach Mike Vrabel elected to go for the two-point conversion and the win, but Mariota's pass to Tajae Sharpe was incomplete.

A defensive holding penalty gave Mariota another go, but this time his throw to Taywan Taylor was tipped away as the Chargers' defence held firm.

The Seattle Seahawks won first 2018 London Game 27-3 against the Oakland Raiders.

The International Series at Wembley concludes next Sunday when the Philadelphia Eagles face the Jacksonville Jaguars.