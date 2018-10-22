NFL week seven review: Saints quarterback Brees hits two landmarks

Media playback is not supported on this device 'One of the best runs we've seen all year!' - NFL plays of the week

Another week and more milestones for New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees and the NFL's all-time passing leader achieved two more landmarks in his team's tight win over the Baltimore Ravens.

Brees joined Peyton Manning, Brett Favre and Tom Brady as the only quarterbacks in NFL history to throw 500 touchdown passes, and to top off his night he finally got a win over the Ravens - 24-23 - at the fifth time of asking, the only NFL team he hadn't tasted victory against.

Brees joined Manning and Favre as the only three players to beat all 32 NFL teams, although he had Ravens kicker Justin Tucker to thank as he missed an extra point for the first time in his career - he had bagged 222 before Sunday.

In a tough match-up the Saints proved they could be real challengers as they erased a 10-point deficit to lead late on, only for John Brown's late touchdown to give Baltimore the chance to force overtime with Tucker's kick.

"You only get to play these guys once every four years," said Brees. "So, not to put pressure on it - every time we play these guys, it's been a battle."

New Orleans are now 5-1 after five straight victories but things get no easier as they travel to the Minnesota Vikings next week in a repeat of their epic play-off defeat back in January.

Mahomes sets TD mark and Rams remain prefect

Media playback is not supported on this device Kareem Hunt scores three Kansas City Chiefs touchdowns in Cincinnati Bengals battering

Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs bounced back from their first defeat of the season last week in emphatic style as they beat the Cincinnati Bengals 45-10 at Arrowhead Stadium.

Second-year quarterback Mahomes threw four touchdown passes, taking his tally to 22 in his first eight games as an NFL starter to beat the previous best of 21 set by Hall of Famer quarterback Kurt Warner.

Todd Gurley continues to show his MVP credentials as he scored another three touchdowns for the LA Rams as they remain the only unbeaten team in the league following an easy 39-10 win over the San Francisco 49ers.

The Rams are 7-0 for the first time since 1985 and look one of the most well-balanced sides in the league - their offence is scoring points but their defence is really stepping up with four turnovers leading to 24 points, while on special teams they also blocked a punt.

Media playback is not supported on this device Todd Gurley continues NFL touchdown domination

The New England Patriots won a shootout for the second year running, but only just as they had to stop Chicago Bears receiver Kevin White at the one-yard line on the final play to earn an entertaining 38-31 victory at Soldier Field.

Blake Bortles was benched by the struggling Jacksonville Jaguars after a poor performance during their third straight defeat - a costly 20-7 loss against divisional rivals the Houston Texans. Jacksonville head to London next week needing a spark to get their season back on track.

Super Bowl champions Philadelphia Eagles are also at Wembley next week but they also have something to think about after they let a 17-0 lead slip away in the fourth quarter against the Carolina Panthers to lose 21-17.

The Cleveland Browns went to overtime, again, and lost, again, after they fumbled a punt return to set up Chandler Catanzaro's monster 59-yard field goal - the longest game-winning kick in overtime since it was introduced in 1974.

At the other end of the spectrum, Brett Maher saw his field goal hit the post as the Dallas Cowboys lost a tight one 20-17 at the Washington Redskins. The Cowboys had picked up a rare 'snap infraction' penalty to move the kick back five yards and that proved decisive.

Stats of the week

Media playback is not supported on this device Adam Thielen gets another 100-yard game for Minnesota Vikings

Minnesota Vikings receiver Adam Thielen continued his amazing run with another 100-yard game to join Charley Hennigan (1961) as the only two players to start the season with seven straight 100-yard receiving games.

Thielen is also just the fourth player who went undrafted to have seven or more 100-yard games in a season.

Philip Rivers had his 60th 300-yard passing game during the LA Chargers' win at Wembley - he's just the sixth player in NFL history to reach that mark.

With their 38-31 win in Chicago, the free-scoring New England Patriots are the fifth team to score at least 38 points in four straight games.

Detroit Lions running back Kerryon Johnson ran for 158 yards against Miami - the first time a Lions RB has gone over 150 yards in seven years.

Detroit's 248-yards on the ground is also their highest total in a game since 1997.

Vote

If you are viewing this page on the BBC News app please click here to vote.

What's left in week seven?

New York Giants @ Atlanta Falcons 01:15 BST Tuesday

The Falcons won their first game in five last week and will hope to make that back-to-back victories as the struggling Giants arrive at this season's Super Bowl venue.

New York have lost three games in a row themselves when giving up 30 points in every single one, and that will be music to the ears of Matt Ryan and company as they look to revive their flagging play-off hopes.

Huge pressure on Eagles v Jaguars Wembley showdown

The final Wembley game of the season was always pegged as the big one, but it's now a huge game for different reasons than suspected before the start of the season with the Philadelphia Eagles and Jacksonville Jaguars both struggling at 3-4.

The Super Bowl champions against the AFC title contenders was a mouth-watering fixture to make, but Jacksonville have now lost three in a row and benched quarterback Blake Bortles, while the Eagles threw away a 17-point lead in the fourth quarter against Carolina.

Jags coach Doug Marrone explained Bortles' benching was to try to spark the team, while Jags players were heard arguing after their defeat to Houston on Sunday.

All of a sudden next week's Wembley clash is a must-win for both teams for all the wrong reasons.

Vrabel goes for two - and would do it again

It's the age-old conundrum for coaches in the NFL - do you go for the win when you get the chance or take your chances with overtime? Titans coach Mike Vrabel wanted the win, and backed his side to get it via a two-point conversion at the end of a thriller at Wembley.

A simple kick would have tied the game and forced overtime, but the Tennessee Titans backed Marcus Mariota to find the end zone with a the harder two-point effort.

They had two goes via a penalty but Mariota could not connect with a receiver and so Vrabel heads back to America with criticism ringing in his ears. The decision to call a pass both times was perhaps stranger than the decision to go for the win.

"I have faith in the team, it just didn't work out," Vrab said in his post-match press conference. "Faced with the same situation I'd like to think I'd do it again."

Bengals' Macarena the only bright spot

The Cincinnati Bengals had precious little to shout about in Kansas City on Sunday night, but they at least had their celebration game down with this effort after their solitary touchdown at Arrowhead.

The Bengals put on a nifty rendition of the Macarena (is that still a thing?) after finding the end zone, but sadly for them this was by far the highlight of their day.