Jacksonville Jaguars: Four players arrested at London nightclub for 'unpaid bar bill'

The Jacksonville Jaguars will be making their sixth successive appearance at Wembley for an NFL game

Four Jacksonville Jaguars players were arrested on Saturday after allegedly trying to leave a London nightclub without paying a large bar bill.

Police were called at 03:55 BST to a club after reports of a fight.

It has been reported that club security stopped them leaving after failing to settle a tab worth £50,000.

The players, who are set to play an NFL game at Wembley on Sunday, were taken to a police station for questioning but released without further action.

It is understood the bill was settled.

The Jacksonville Jaguars are in London to play NFL champions the Philadelphia Eagles at Wembley, with live coverage on BBC Two from 13:00 GMT.

The Jaguars - owned by Shahid Khan, whose attempts to buy Wembley for £600m fell through last week - have confirmed four of their players were held by police.

None have been named, and they said any punishment would be "handled internally".

A Jaguars statement said: "We are aware that four of our players were detained over restitution of a bill. The matter is being resolved and the players are with the team."

A Metropolitan Police spokesman said: "Officers attended and spoke with a group of males who had allegedly been attempting to leave the venue without paying a large bill.

"Four men aged in their twenties were subsequently arrested on suspicion of fraud by false representation and taken to a central London police station for questioning.

"They were all subsequently released with no further action."