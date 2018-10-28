NFL at Wembley: Eagles beat Jaguars in front of record crowd

Media playback is not supported on this device NFL highlights: Jacksonville Jaguars 18-24 Philadelphia Eagles

Super Bowl champions Philadelphia Eagles beat the Jacksonville Jaguars 24-18 in front of a record NFL Wembley crowd.

There were 85,870 fans at the national stadium to see the Eagles go to 4-4 after the first eight games.

Touchdowns by Dallas Goedert and Wendell Smallwood gave the Eagles a commanding lead before Dede Westbrook scored to pull the Jaguars back.

Zach Ertz put the Eagles out of sight with 10 minutes left.

Carson Wentz threw for 286 yards and three touchdowns in an impressive display for the defending champions.

Defensive end Chris Long was pleased with an important win for his side.

"It did feel like a must-win, there is no use lying about it," Long said.

"We were just trying to play to win, not play to avoid losing and when you get on a slide people start wondering what is going to go wrong. But not today, we had to get up just one more time and we will see what happens after the bye."

The Jaguars have now lost five of their last six and are 3-5 after the first eight games.

The meeting between the Eagles and the Jaguars was the third and final of the 2018 London matches.