Cleveland Browns fire head coach Hue Jackson after three wins in 40

It took the Cleveland Browns 635 days to finally win a game again but only 39 days since then to sack head coach Hue Jackson.

The Browns became only the second side to go through a 16-game NFL season without winning last year, having gone 1-15 in Jackson's first season in charge the year before.

There were wild celebrations in Cleveland last month after their team beat the New York Jets for their first win since Christmas Eve 2016.

But the Browns have won only once since then and lost their past three, resulting in Jackson's sacking on Monday.

His record in Cleveland is three wins, 36 defeats and one tie from 40 games - that draw coming on the opening day of this season against the Pittsburgh Steelers, who beat the Browns 33-18 on Sunday.

Jackson, 53, went 8-8 in his sole season in charge of the Oakland Raiders in 2011, making his overall NFL record 11-44-1.

A tie is counted as a half-win so Jackson has a 20.5% career win percentage as a head coach - the second-worst in NFL history of all to have coached at least 40 games.

Only Bert Bell has a worse record - winning just 17.9% of his 58 games in charge of the Philadelphia Eagles between 1936 and 1940 and Pittsburgh Steelers in 1941.

Despite losing 44 games in five years, Bell was never going to be sacked by the Eagles, given he also owned the team.