Tom Brady breaks Peyton Manning record for NFL touchdown passes

Tom Brady has won five Super Bowl titles with the Patriots

New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady has broken the record for the most touchdown passes in NFL history.

The 41-year-old eclipsed Peyton Manning's mark of 579, moving to 582 with three touchdown passes during a 34-33 defeat by the Miami Dolphins.

Brady, a five-time Super Bowl winner, broke the record with a two-yard pass to wide receiver Julian Edelman in the first quarter.

The record includes touchdowns thrown in the regular season and post-season.

Manning remains the NFL's regular-season leader with 539.

Brady holds the records for most games won by a quarterback (232) and most Super Bowl appearances (eight).

One Brady record to be relinquished on Sunday, however, was for the most consecutive pass attempts without an interception, which Green Bay quarterback Aaron Rodgers claimed with his 359th straight pass in their match against Atlanta.