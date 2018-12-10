NFL week 14 review: Chicago Bears channel 1985 defence to smother LA Rams

Media playback is not supported on this device Dolphins stun Patriots with 'miracle in Miami' - NFL plays of the week

A huge defensive effort from the Chicago Bears put a big dent in the Los Angeles Rams' hopes of finishing as the NFC top seed in one of a few big shocks in the NFL on Sunday.

The Bears had more than a passing resemblance to their fearsome Super Bowl-winning outfit of 1985 as they smothered one of the best teams in the league in a 15-6 victory at Soldier Field that maintained Chicago's own play-off push.

The Rams held the league's best record going into the game but now are tied with New Orleans for the top spot in the NFC and crucial home-field advantage in the post-season.

Rams quarterback Jared Goff will not want to come up against this Chicago side again, as he threw a career-high four interceptions and was sacked three times. while the NFL's best runner Todd Gurley could only amass 28 yards.

Rams quarterback Jared Goff had a tough day at Soldier Field

Rams head coach Sean McVay has been earning rave reviews all season for his team's displays, but it was Chicago coach Matt Nagy who is now being hailed for turning a team that finished bottom of their division four years running into a dangerous play-off contender.

"For them to go out and do it against a team that had only one loss all year long is so powerful for our guys because it helps us grow," said Nagy.

"It helps us grow with confidence. It helps us grow togetherness. When you teach that and you talk about it over and over and over - as a culture, as a building, everyone together as a family - and then they do it, it lights a fire. It puts us in a great position."

Saints clinch the south as Miami miracle stuns Pats

Patriots quarterback Tom Brady broke the record for most touchdown passes in NFL history but couldn't save his team from defeat against Miami

The New Orleans Saints overturned a 14-3 half-time deficit to beat the Tampa Bay Buccaneers 28-14 and clinch their second successive NFC South title, while also overtaking the Rams as the top seeds in the conference.

The Kansas City Chiefs needed overtime to see-off a stubborn Baltimore Ravens defence in a thrilling 27-24 success and stay at the top of the AFC standings, as three of their nearest rivals slipped to damaging defeats.

Tom Brady created more NFL history but that was overshadowed by a wild finish from the Miami Dolphins who used to some rugby-style passes, called laterals in the NFL, to extend the last play of the game into a miraculous touchdown.

Kenyan Drake ran 52 yards on the jaw-dropping play to see the Dolphins pinch a 34-33 success and keep their own play-off hopes alive while damaging New England's own challenge for AFC top spot.

The Texans held the longest winning streak in the league after nine straight victories, but that was ended as the Indianapolis Colts went to Houston and left with a 24-21 success just a week after being shutout by the Jaguars.

The Pittsburgh Steelers suffered one of the upsets of the week as they lost 24-21 at the lowly Oakland Raiders who claimed just the third win of their season.

The Los Angeles Chargers now own the second-best record in the AFC after beating the Cincinnati Bengals 26-21 to move onto 10-3 for the season. The only AFC team better just happens to be divisional rivals Kansas City - who face the Chargers in a huge contest on Thursday.

Philadelphia's grip on the Super Bowl is slipping away as the Eagles lost 29-23 at the Dallas Cowboys to slip seemingly too far behind to grab their division title, while at 6-7 for the season they are right on the edge of the play-off race.

What's left in Week 14?

Minnesota Vikings @ Seattle Seahawks (0115 GMT)

It's a game laden with play-off implications with both teams looking towards the wildcard places where they currently occupy the top two places.

A defeat would not be the end of the world, but victory for either side would give them a huge boost and an important tie-breaker over the other with just three games left to play.

Seattle's home stadium is one of the loudest in the league and with so much at stake that volume will be turned right up to the maximum.

Stats of the week

Saquon Barkley touchdown helps New York Giants demolish Washington Redskins

Saquon Barkley's 78-yard touchdown in the New York Giants' 40-16 win over the Washington Redskins set the franchise's single-season rookie record for touchdowns in a season (13).

The 21-year-old ran for 170 yards to become the first Giants rookie with 1,000 rushing yards in a season (1,124).

Aaron Rodgers now holds the all-time record for passing attempts without an interception as he has gone 268 passes without being picked off.

Josh Johnson came in as QB for Washington and threw his first pass in the NFL for six years and 363 days - the longest gap for 20 years.

The Dallas Cowboys enjoyed a monster game against the Eagles with their 576 yards being the fourth-most of their history.

It was also the first time Dallas had a 400-yard passer, 200-yard receiver and 100-yard rusher in the same game.

Arizona Cardinals receiver Larry Fitzgerald has the most catches for one team in NFL history after breaking Jerry Rice's total for the 49ers.

Miami's amazing 69-yard touchdown was the longest game-winning TD with no time left on the clock in history.

Who is the MVP of the week?

Big guys win it for the Bears

Chicago Bears lineman Bradley Sowell gets unlikely touchdown

The Chicago Bears' defence rightly got all the plaudits for their impressive win over the Rams, but they owed the victory to the canny use of their big defensive men in an offensive package to score the crucial touchdown.

In a trick play called "Santa's Sleigh" offensive lineman Bradley Sowell caught a rare touchdown after Chicago used two big defensive linemen as decoys as they lined up in what looked like a powerful run play.

"We needed a play so they gave it to the play-maker," said Sowell - who certainly enjoyed his rare trip to the endzone judging by his touchdown dance.

Not everyone enjoyed the Miami Miracle

The end of the Miami Dolphins' victory over the New England Patriots was amazing, but not everyone inside the stadium enjoyed it.

Tennis star Genie Bouchard shared a superb video on social media as her unlucky Patriots fan grandfather sat stony faced watching the wild celebrations from the home fans.

Mahomes brings the 'no-look' pass into the NFL

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes throws a no-look pass

We've seen plenty of this in basketball, but the NFL has now witnessed the introduction of the 'no-look' pass from Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes during the win over Baltimore.

Mahomes made some amazing plays during the game, but this was utter brilliance as his eyes looked one way as he slung the ball the other to find his receiver.

This may well take off in the NFL…