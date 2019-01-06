NFL play-offs: Dallas Cowboys & Indianapolis Colts advance

Quarterback Dak Prescott starred for Dallas Cowboys in their win

The Dallas Cowboys overcame the Seattle Seahawks and the Indianapolis Colts were too strong for the Houston Texans as the NFL play-offs got under way.

Quarterback Dak Prescott inspired the Cowboys to a 24-22 victory.

Indianapolis quarterback Andrew Luck also starred, throwing for two touchdowns as his side won 21-7.

In the wildcard games left, Super Bowl champions the Philadelphia Eagles visit the Chicago Bears, while the Baltimore Ravesn host the Los Angeles Chargers.

Saturday's first result meant Luck's Colts advance to the American Conference semi-final and will face the Kansas City Chiefs on 12 January.

The Colts had only one victory in their first six games this season but have produced a remarkable turnaround to win 10 of their past 11.

Rusher Marlon Mack also played a key role as he carried 24 times for 148 yards and a touchdown, while the team held off a late rally from Houston.

Looking forward to next week's game, Luck said: "It'll be fun. That's a great team. It should be a great game."

Later, Prescott threw for 226 yards and a touchdown and ran for another score as the Cowboys made it past Seattle and into a second-round National Conference game next weekend against either the New Orleans Saints or the Los Angeles Rams.

Ezekiel Elliott ran for 137 yards and a touchdown for Dallas, who lost wide receiver Allen Hurns to a serious injury in the first quarter.

Hurns was taken off on a stretcher after appearing to dislocate an ankle.